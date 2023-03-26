Image: RCMP logo

Image: RCMP logo

U.S. man at-large, armed with hunting knife, arrested in B.C.

Trail RCMP confirm Levi Sweet was taken into custody Friday night after several hours being at-large

After several tense hours of searching for an American suspect at-large near the Paterson border Friday afternoon, Mounties got their man later that night.

Trail police confirmed Friday night that Levi Sweet, armed with a hunting knife, was arrested near Rossland without incident.

Sweet is being investigated for possession of a dangerous weapon under the Canada Border Service Agency (CBSA) immigration act, and being held for deportation.

“He may have accidentally crossed into Canada; however, he did not report to CBSA when he discovered this fact,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich, Trail RCMP detachment commander, told the Trail Times Sunday.

“He was not being pursued by U.S. police though he is known to them,” Wicentowich said.

“He did not have any known outstanding warrants in the U.S.”

Sweet’s case has been referred to CBSA Inland Security.

The search for Sweet began March 24 around 2:30 p.m., when Trail RCMP officers located and confronted him, armed with a hunting knife, on a property in the 5000 block of Old Rossland-Cascade Highway.

Sweet fled after contact with police and was at-large in the sparsely populated area when the first news brief was released at 4:30 p.m.

In the media report, police described Sweet as Caucasian, 6’0” tall, approximately 30-35 years old, with brown hair, armed with a large hunting knife, and wearing a t-shirt and light coloured cargo pants.

Police asked residents near the property to lock their homes, secure vehicles, and not to approach the suspect.

The Frontier–Paterson Border Crossing connects the American town of Northport, Washington with Rossland, B.C. on the Canada–United States border. It can be reached by Washington State Route 25 on the American side and British Columbia Highway 22 on the Canadian side. This crossing is open 24 hours per day, seven days per week.

Read more: RCMP Briefs

Read more: Trail Blazers: The story of unrequited love and murder, 95 years later


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of TrailRCMP BriefsRossland

 

Levi Sweet. Photo: Trail RCMP

Levi Sweet. Photo: Trail RCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Gap grows between TikTok users, U.S. lawmakers on potential ban
Next story
Two-time organ recipient designs Green Shirt Day logo 5 years after bus crash

Just Posted

Sparky the Fire Rescue dog gets a little cheeky with his game on throwing a pie in the face of the opposing team’s player RCMP Const. Brody Hemrich at the Guns-N-Hoses charity hockey game on March 11. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Firefighting Hoses douse RCMP Guns in Prince Rupert charity hockey match

Mayor Herb Pond at the 2023 draft budget presentation on March 22. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
15.7 % municipal tax spike proposed in 2023 draft Prince Rupert budget

Representatives from Gitanyow First Nation, Gitanyow Hereditary Chiefs, Meziadin Junction Limited Partnership,Mayor Angela Danuser of Stewart and Stikine NDP MLA Nathan Cullen at the March 2023 announcement of expanded internet service to Gitanyow and Stewart.(submitted photo by Ministry of Citizens’ Services).
High-speed internet access coming to remote Gitanyow, Stewart

Prince Rupert city council will get a first look at the proposed 2023 budget during a Committee of the Whole meeting March 22. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert residents get first peek at proposed 2023 budget

Pop-up banner image