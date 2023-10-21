U.S. fugitive wanted for kidnapping, assault arrested in B.C.

Police photograph of Cole Levine after an arrest for a sexual assault that happened on Aug. 18, 2022, in Missoula, Montana. Levine was arrested Friday, October 20, in Creston, B.C.. Photo courtesy Missoula Police Dept.

A “top priority fugitive” from the U.S. was arrested north of the border in Creston, B.C., on Friday.

On October 20, 2023, Creston RCMP were alerted that there was a wanted American fugitive, Cole Levine, in the Creston Valley. Levine was wanted in the United States for rape, attempted kidnapping, and aggravated assault. Levine was a top priority fugitive in the United States.

Frontline officers immediately responded to the 1600 Block of Northwest Boulevard, Creston.

Officers located Levine immediately, advising him he was under arrest. Levine surrendered to Creston officers without incident. Levine has been held in custody with the Creston RCMP.

“This was another outstanding response and performance by Creston Detachment’s frontline team,” said Detachment Commander S/Sgt. Brandon Buliziuk. “I am proud of my officers for their excellent work on this file and arresting such a dangerous individual.”

Creston RCMP are now liaising with Canada Border Services and the United States authorities to return Cole Levine back to the United States.