Police photograph of Cole Levine after an arrest for a sexual assault that happened on Aug. 18, 2022, in Missoula, Montana. Levine was arrested Friday, October 20, in Creston, B.C.. Photo courtesy Missoula Police Dept.

Police photograph of Cole Levine after an arrest for a sexual assault that happened on Aug. 18, 2022, in Missoula, Montana. Levine was arrested Friday, October 20, in Creston, B.C.. Photo courtesy Missoula Police Dept.

U.S. fugitive wanted for kidnapping, assault arrested in B.C.

A “top priority fugitive” from the U.S. was arrested north of the border in Creston, B.C., on Friday.

On October 20, 2023, Creston RCMP were alerted that there was a wanted American fugitive, Cole Levine, in the Creston Valley. Levine was wanted in the United States for rape, attempted kidnapping, and aggravated assault. Levine was a top priority fugitive in the United States.

Frontline officers immediately responded to the 1600 Block of Northwest Boulevard, Creston.

Officers located Levine immediately, advising him he was under arrest. Levine surrendered to Creston officers without incident. Levine has been held in custody with the Creston RCMP.

“This was another outstanding response and performance by Creston Detachment’s frontline team,” said Detachment Commander S/Sgt. Brandon Buliziuk. “I am proud of my officers for their excellent work on this file and arresting such a dangerous individual.”

Creston RCMP are now liaising with Canada Border Services and the United States authorities to return Cole Levine back to the United States.

Previous story
B.C., Washington state collaborate on flood-risk, salmon habitat initiative
Next story
B.C. has highest cost of living in Canada: Study

Just Posted

City employees have been working around the clock to do temporary fixes to the Prince Rupert’s century-old pipes, though Mayor Herb Pond worries the dire situation could be exacerbated this winter. (Seth Forward/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert still awaiting federal funds after major water main break

Police and firefighters did an investigation into the cause of the fire, which indicated nothing suspicious. (Seth Forward/Northern View)
House fire kills one, injures two Prince Rupert residents on Oct. 17

From left to right: student volunteers Nathaniel Nelson, Aubrey Hughes, Hannah Jackson, Talent Hardy at last year’s clothing drive. (Contributed)
Prince Rupert Middle School’s Winter Wear Walk returns for Oct. 25

The improved $10.5 million child care building will be next to Lax Kxeen Elementary in Hays Cove. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern view)
111 new childcare spaces coming to Prince Rupert