The U.S Coast Guard Pacific Northwest division rescued two Canadians from an adrift sailboat on Oct. 10. (Courtesy of the U.S Coast Guard Pacific Northwest division)

U.S. Coast Guard rescues 2 B.C. men from open ocean off Vancouver Island

Men were on an adrift sailboat with a broken propeller, ripped sails

Two Canadian sailors were pulled from the waters about 150 kilometres off of Washington state’s Neah Bay, which is located across from Port Renfrew on Vancouver Island’s west coast.

A U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Northwest district helicopter responded to the two men on an adrift sailboat after receiving a call about the disabled vessel around 11 a.m. on Oct. 10.

The sailboat had a broken propeller, ripped sails and a dead generator, a U.S. Coast Guard spokesperson told Black Press Media.

The helicopter brought an aviation survival technician to the scene and successfully hoisted the two Canadians from the 11 C water. Video released by the Coast Guard shows its rescuer descend from the helicopter before swimming over to the two men, who jump into the water donning life jackets before being lifted to safety.

The sailors were brought to Air Station Port Angeles, where they were released to the Canadian Border Patrol. They were reported to be in stable condition, the Coast Guard said.

U.S. Coast Guard

