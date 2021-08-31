A car approaches one of the few lanes open at the Peace Arch border crossing between Canada and the United States, in Blaine, Wash., June 8, 2021. The U.S. State Department is now urging Americans to “reconsider travel” to Canada due to what the Centers for Disease Control call “high” levels of COVID-19 infection. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Elaine Thompson

A car approaches one of the few lanes open at the Peace Arch border crossing between Canada and the United States, in Blaine, Wash., June 8, 2021. The U.S. State Department is now urging Americans to “reconsider travel” to Canada due to what the Centers for Disease Control call “high” levels of COVID-19 infection. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Elaine Thompson

U.S. Center for Disease Control urges Americans to ‘reconsider’ travel to Canada

Only 61 per cent of eligible Americans are fully vaccinated, compared with nearly 75 per cent of Canadians

The U.S. State Department is now urging Americans to “reconsider travel” to Canada due to what the Centers for Disease Control call “high” levels of COVID-19 infection.

The new Level 3 travel advisory, issued today, marks a quick end to a three-week period when the warning to would-be travellers to Canada had been eased to “exercise increased caution.”

That Level 2 advisory coincided with Canada’s decision to allow fully vaccinated U.S. citizens and permanent residents back into the country.

There was no specific reason given for the revised advisory beyond the CDC’s notice, also issued today, which pegs Canada’s current COVID-19 levels at “high.”

Only about 61 per cent of eligible Americans are fully vaccinated, compared with nearly 75 per cent of Canadians over the age of 12.

The U.S. is maintaining its existing restrictions on non-essential Canadian travellers until at least Sept. 21, citing the ongoing spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19.

READ MORE: EU takes U.S. off safe travel list; backs travel restrictions

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusUSA

Previous story
Kelowna blogger ordered to pay $30K for defamatory comments after plastic surgery
Next story
COVID hospitalization rate 26 times higher among unvaccinated individuals: B.C. CDC

Just Posted

PPC candidate for Skeena-Bulkley Valley, Jody Craven was scheduled to be transferred to Prince Rupert from Smithers for surgery on Aug. 31. (Contributed photo)
People’s Party candidate for Skeena–Bulkley Valley to be medevaced to Prince Rupert for surgery

To approve or to not approve, that was the question Prince Rupert City Councillor Barry Cunnigham contemplated, at a public hearing on Aug. 23, to address a rezoning application for the proposed Lax Kw’alaams housing project on 11th Ave. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
UPDATED: Opposing sides of proposed 11th Ave. housing debate were voiced at public hearing

The Prince Rupert BC Thanksgiving Food Drive volunteers are gearing up for this year’s event. Volunteer, Cheryl Proskiw, helps load last year’s donations into a car on Sept. 26 2020.(Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert BC Thanksgiving Food Drive ramping up for comeback

Prince Rupert Golf Club superintendent, Ryan O’Halloran says it’s hard to manage people using bug spray on the greens because golfers don’t know that it kills the grass. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
Bug spray yellows Prince Rupert golf greens