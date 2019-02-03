Two-vehicle crash near Prince Rupert Mcdonald’s

A two-vehicle crash occurred just outside the McDonald’s parking lot in Prince Rupert at approximately noon on Sunday, Feb. 3. (Nicholas Laws / The Northern View)

A two-vehicle crash occurred this afternoon near the intersection of 11th Avenue and Highway 16 just outside the McDonald’s.

Neither driver was seriously injured as a result of the crash, but major damage was sustained to both vehicles. Extensive damage was done to one vehicle’s rear right side, while the other vehicle suffered damage to its front passenger side.

RELATED: RCMP briefs: Early morning house fire and Binh Tran still missing

Both the RCMP and Fire department were called to the scene of the collision, which occurred just after noon.

The car crash is still under investigation, and the cause is unknown at this time.

The Northern View is currently waiting for the RCMP’s comment. More updates to follow.

READ MORE: City struggles to meet RCMP demands to improve facilities

To report a typo, email: editor@thenorthernview.com.