Two tenants taken to hospital after morning fire in Prince Rupert

A morning fire on 11th Ave. East had Prince Rupert Fire Rescue, BC Ambulance and RCMP in attendance on Jan. 22. (Photo: Supplied) Prince Rupert Fire Rescue crews attend a fire at 1958 11th Ave. E. on Jan. 22. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) A fire damaged the frontage and main floor of 1958 11th Ave. East on Jan. 22. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Fire Crews attended a morning house fire in Prince Rupert on Jan. 22. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) More than a dozen fire fighters attended a morning blaze at 1958 11th Ave. East in Prince Rupert on Jan. 22. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) A house fire at 1958 11th Ave. East drew Prince Rupert Fire Rescue crews to attend on Jan. 22. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) A Prince Rupert firefighter works at a morning house fire at an 11th Ave. residence on Jan. 22. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) A morning fire on 11th Ave. East had Prince Rupert Fire Rescue, BC Ambulance and RCMP in attendance on Jan. 22. (Photo: Supplied) A team of more than a dozen firefighters attended a morning blaze at an 11th Ave. house fire on Jan. 22. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) A male occupant of a house fire on 11th Ave. East was transported to hospital by BC Ambulance on Jan. 22. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View A house fire on 11th Ave. East, resulted in the street being blocked to pedestrian and vehicle traffic during the late morning on Jan. 22. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) A house fire on 11th Ave. East, resulted in the street being blocked to pedestrian and vehicle traffic during the late morning on Jan. 22. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Two people were transported to hospital for medical evaluation by BC Ambulance crews after a morning fire on 11th Ave. East, Jan. 22.

Deputy Fire Chief Chad Cooper said a team of more than a dozen firefighters attended the blaze which damaged the main floor, and exterior of the residence created smoke damage throughout and melted siding on a neighbouring property.

Cooper said crews were dispatched to the 11:37 a.m. call and as soon as they arrived on the scene at the home in the 1900 block, the fire was upgraded to a working structure fire as smoke would be seen down the street.

“Crews made an aggressive exterior attack and knocked the fire out quickly,” the deputy chief said, adding there were some concerns with the extreme wind conditions, but the flames were contained quickly.

A male and a female tenant of the home managed to “self extricate” and informed fire crews there were no other victims inside, Cooper said.

However, fire crews did complete a search of the residence and rescued a cat. Despite applying CPR and oxygen the pet succumbed to smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but is under investigation, Cooper said.

K-J Millar | Journalist