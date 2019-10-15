The ferry, MV Malaspina, arrives at port in Wrangell. The vessel will also be sailing into Prince Rupert’s waters for a very short period over the next two months. (Courtesy Photo | Vivian Faith Prescott)

Two temporary voyages between Prince Rupert and Ketchikan added to AMHS schedule

October and November will see service to Alaska during the last week of each month

The MV Malaspina vessel will be sailing into Prince Rupert’s waters for a very short period over the next two months.

The Alaska Marine Highway System (AMHS) restored a pair of round trips between Prince Rupert and Ketchikan — one in Oct. and one during the last week of Nov.

The AMHS was scheduled to end service from Ketchikan to Prince Rupert at the end of Sept. over several issues affecting the service such as a failure to secure an armed RCMP presence for American personnel working in the city, budgetary constraints and a dispute over dock repairs.

As of yet there is no word as to what caused the change in schedule. The last update from the City of Prince Rupert was that the issue was now in the hands of the State of Alaska, which was reviewing solutions presented by the stakeholders from a federal lens.

READ MORE: Immediate deal to reinstate AMHS in Prince Rupert not out of the question: Mayor Brain

OCTOBER

Ketchikan to Prince Rupert: Monday, Oct 28

Departs at 7:30 p.m. AKDT and arrives in Prince Rupert at 3:30 a.m. PST.

Prince Rupert to Ketchikan: Tuesday, Oct. 29

Departs at 6:30 a.m. PST and arrives in Ketchikan at 12:30 p.m. AKDT.

NOVEMBER

Ketchikan to Prince Rupert: Monday, Nov. 25

Departs at 12 p.m. AKDT and arrives in Prince Rupert at 7:30 p.m. PST.

Prince Rupert to Ketchikan: Tuesday, Nov. 26

Departs at 10:30 p.m. PST and arrives in Ketchikan at 4:00 a.m. AKDT.

READ MORE: Prince Rupert not alone in fight to save ferry to Ketchikan: Alaskan Rep. Ortiz

Jenna Cocullo | Journalist
Jenna Cocullo 
Send Jenna email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Digital poppies set to launch as part of Remembrance Day campaign

Just Posted

WATCH: Fire department’s open house the hottest event of the weekend

Fire Prevention Week comes to a close with family fun, and some big numbers for charity

Police still looking for more info on missing mushroom picker in Nass Valley

65-year-old Greg Agnew was reported missing on Sept. 30

WEB POLL: What do you hope to see in the old Dairy Queen building?

With repairs underway, what would you like to see in Prince Rupert’s renovated space?

Giving Thanks

Conrad students celebrate the holiday with a special meal

Last house standing from Third Ave. fire demolished

Leftover debris has also been cleared from the site

WATCH: From Prince Rupert and Port Edward politicians to business owners, why #newspapersmatter to them

Local athletes, teachers and politicians help The Northern View wrap-up #NationalNewspaperWeek

UPDATE: British couple vacationing in Vancouver detained in U.S. after crossing border

CBP claims individuals were denied travel authorization, crossing was deliberate

WEB POLL: Do you think Election Day should be a federal holiday?

More than half of Canadians want Election Day to be a federal holiday; what does Prince Rupert think

After losing two baby boys, B.C. parents hope to cut through the taboo of infant death

Oct. 15 is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day in B.C.

Cheating husband sues mistress for gifted ring after wife learns about affair

The husband gave his mistress $1,000 to buy herself a ring in December 2017

B.C. massage therapist reprimanded, fined for exposing patients’ breasts

Registered massage therapist admits professional misconduct

Police still looking for more info on missing mushroom picker in Nass Valley

65-year-old Greg Agnew was reported missing on Sept. 30

B.C. boosts legal aid funding in new payment contract

‘Duty counsel’ service restored in some communities, David Eby says

Rugby Canada helps recovery efforts in Japan after typhoon cancels final match

Canadian players wanted to “give back in whatever small way they could”

Most Read