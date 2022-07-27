Two semis collide in Prince Rupert

Two semi-trucks collided on July 25 in Prince Rupert which required heavy machinery to assist with the removal. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Two semi-trucks collided around lunchtime on July 25, at the intersection of Prince Rupert Blvd. and Federick St. near the BC SPCA.

Highway 16 was closed to the end of business day rush hour traffic as drivers were detoured around the area while heavy machinery was brought in to remove the vehicles.

According to Prince Rupert RCMP, one male was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and later released.

A spokesperson for Gat Leedm Logistics declined to comment as the investigation is still ongoing, however, stated the collision was between a company truck and an out-of-town vehicle.

“Alcohol was not a factor in the collision. Investigators determined that the driver of the other semi drove in a manner that caused the collision and will be issued a violation ticket,” Const. Brody Hemrich, media relations officer for the detachment, stated.