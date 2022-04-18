Two Prince Rupert students play in first national Junior Honour Band

Honoured to record notes of music set to be released May 2

Two Prince Rupert music students have laid down their tracks for the May 2 recording release of the first Canadian Junior Honour Band, to coincide with Music Monday.

Music Monday is a celebration of the art from coast to coast held annually on the first Monday of May

Kiri Orton and Kelly Choi were chosen out of hundreds of applicants from across the country to be part of the national MusicFest Canada band program which can accept only 90 to 100 aspiring musicians.

Orton who plays clarinet and Choi who plays flute, recorded their parts to “Whirlwind” by Jody Blackshaw, and “Symphony 15” by Mozart in the music room at Charles Hays Secondary School, with the assistance of band teacher Daniel Sim, on April 13. The tracks will be sent to sound mixers who will include the Prince Rupert student’s tracks in the production along with other national students.

Entrance to the music ensemble was by teacher nomination.

Kristy Tillman, elementary and middle school band director said, she was asked to submit a maximum of three students to possibly participate based on playing ability and two were chosen.

She said when the annual musical festival, they were looking forward to attending in Niagara Falls was cancelled due to pandemic concerns, the organizers took a different path this year to rebuild Grade 6-9 band programs.

COVID-19 has been extremely difficult for those learning instruments, Tillman said. All music programs across the country have been disrupted by lockdowns or playing restrictions. Some students have been denied access to instrumental music instruction for extended periods.

“Participating in the honour band is something special, it is a true honour,” Tillman said.

