2 Prince Rupert RCMP honoured with awards

12 Officers in the North were honoured for their devotion to the service

Two police officers from Prince Rupert were recognized by the RCMP for their accomplishments during a ceremony at The Prince George Playhouse on Oct. 13. (Photo: Supplied by the RCMP)

Two officers of the Prince Rupert RCMP detachment were honoured by peers for their service and devotion to the citizens of Canada during a ceremony held in Prince George on Oct. 13.

“Their actions bring credit to themselves and are in keeping with the highest traditions of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police,” an RCMP North District media statement reads.

Sergeant Ryan Pullin was recognized with a District Officer Certificate for his contributions as acting detachment commander from 2020 to 2022. He filled the role between Insp. Blake Ward’s departure and the hiring of Sgt. Gerald Walker.

Constable Tim Cada was awarded a Long Service Award for 20 years of devotion to the force.

“The recipients of the Long Service Award are police officers who have performed their duties in an exemplary manner throughout their career.

Twelve officers in total were recognized with Long Service Awards in the North District.

During the ceremony, a handful of other officers from the north were presented awards for their life-saving actions and their bravery in apprehending dangerous suspects, as well as one officer who negotiated with a pilot experiencing a mental health crisis helped land a plane near Quesnel, B.C.

“I am pleased to see these awards presented today to men and women whose merit and courage in their service to the citizens of Canada deserves recognition,” Warren Brown, chief superintendent, stated.

“There is not a day that goes by that I am not impressed by the actions of all of the employees throughout North District.”

Kaitlyn Bailey | Local Journalism Initiative Reporter