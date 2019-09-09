Two Prince Rupert men arrested after Port Edward break and enter

Two Prince Rupert men have been arrested following a break and enter in Port Edward last Thursday evening.

RCMP received reports of the incident at 6:41 on Sept. 5, which was taking place on Evergreen Dr. As they responded to the scene, further information was relayed regarding a vehicle leaving the area that was believed to be involved.

Police intercepted the vehicle near Highway 16 and the Galloway Rapids, and both occupants were arrested.

During their investigation police recovered drugs suspected to be methamphetamines, a large amount of cash and a pair of firearms.

The men, who are 38 and 30 years old, were arrested and later released from custody, pending a future appearance in court.

“A Prince Rupert resident was instrumental in this file by alerting the police, resulting in the successful apprehension of both suspects,” Cpl Alex Langley of the Prince Rupert RCMP said.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call Prince Rupert RCMP at 250-627-0700, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Alex Kurial | Journalist