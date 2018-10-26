Two people arrested in Terrace and Prince Rupert drug busts

Police arrested a Terrace and a Prince Rupert man following a drug investigation which led to the seizure of thousands of dollars in cash, drugs, weapons and a car.

On Oct. 19 Terrace RCMP’s General Investigation Services and Crime Reduction units, with the assistance of Prince Rupert RCMP, carried out search warrants on Cramer Street in Terrace and on 10th Avenue East in Prince Rupert.

Several ounces of cocaine, a small quantity of crack cocaine, small stacks of $50, $100, $20, and $10 bills, weapons and a vehicle were taken as part of the investigation.

As a result, two men were arrested in Terrace and Prince Rupert, and both were released with court dates and conditions.

“It’s always nice to have successful investigations that remove drugs, weapons and other criminals from the streets,” said Terrace RCMP Cst. Crystal Evelyn.

If you have information about crime, please contact the Terrace RCMP at (250)638-7400 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers by telephone at 1-800-222-TIPS, online at www.terracecrimestoppers.ca.



