Emily Spanton from Canada arrives with her lawyer at court in Paris, Monday, Jan. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

Two Paris police officers guilty of raping Canadian tourist: reports

Local media reports say the two elite anti-gang officers got seven years in prison

Two elite French police officers have reportedly been convicted of gang-raping a Canadian tourist inside Paris police headquarters.

Local media reports say the two anti-gang officers were handed seven years in prison and ordered to pay 20,000 euros in damages.

The victim, Emily Spanton, who agreed to be publicly identified, is the daughter of a Toronto police officer.

She was 34 when the officers raped her after a late-night encounter at a nearby pub in April 2014.

Spanton said she felt she would be safer going to the police station than to her hotel.

The officers, Nicolas Redouane and Antoine Quirin, had denied raping her.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Weather extremes a new fact of life for Canadians: experts
Next story
Charges considered for B.C. MLA’s former constituency assistant

Just Posted

Two North Coast non-profits among gaming grant recipients

Oona River Resources Association to receive a grant of $18,500 for salmon habitat improvements

Hereditary chiefs renew demand for pipeline shutdown

Coastal GasLink found non-compliant with environmental assessment certificate

VIDEO: Four workshops for 2019 Creative Jam

Prince Rupert’s annual arts event includes henna, mosaics, drum making and learning to draw animals

High school completion rate decreases for Prince Rupert Aboriginal students

Completion rate decreased from 63 per cent in 2017 to 62 per cent in 2018

BC Ferries’ president on LNG and northern routes

CEO Mark Collins to speak with Prince Rupert’s business community

This Week Show – Episode 120

Highlights from this week in Prince Rupert

Truck driver in Broncos crash apologizes to families

“I’m so, so, so, so sorry,” Jaskirat Singh Sidhu said to victims’ families

B.C. psychiatric hospital fined $650,000 for failing to protect its workers

The fine is the largest such administrative penalty

B.C. University fails to have sexual assault case thrown out

Former UBCO student claims report about sexual assault by another student was not handled properly

Petition to decriminalize all drugs turned down by federal government

Petition garnered more than 3,000 signatures

Hereditary chiefs renew demand for pipeline shutdown

Coastal GasLink found non-compliant with environmental assessment certificate

New “workhorse” police helicopter named for pilot who died in Fraser Valley crash

The new Air 5 chopper is named for David John Brolin.

Surrey RCMP say wounded transit officer did not fire his gun at shooter

Constable Josh Harms has been released from hospital after being shot at Surrey’s Scott Road SkyTrain

Cat hoarder surrenders 30 more cats to BC SPCA

Penticton and Kelowna SPCA caring for the young cats, many facing medical and behavioural issues

Most Read