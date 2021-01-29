A red cross adorned with yellow flowers stands on the front lawn of Acropolis Manor on Jan. 29 in honor of a loved one now passed from COVID-19 at the Prince Rupert long term care facility and seniors home in the city. A total of three residents have succumbed to the virus as of Jan. 29. (Photo: Terry St. Pierre/The Northern View)

A red cross adorned with yellow flowers stands on the front lawn of Acropolis Manor on Jan. 29 in honor of a loved one now passed from COVID-19 at the Prince Rupert long term care facility and seniors home in the city. A total of three residents have succumbed to the virus as of Jan. 29. (Photo: Terry St. Pierre/The Northern View)

Two more tragic deaths at Acropolis Manor seniors home

Prince Rupert long term health care facility confirmed COVID-19 cases remain unchanged at 38

A red cross adorned with yellow flowers stands on the front lawn of Acropolis Manor in honor of a loved one now passed from COVID-19 at the Prince Rupert long term care facility and seniors home.

The Northern View learned of a second fatality which occurred on the morning of Jan. 29, and an afternoon announcement by Northern Health declared a third death had occurred during the day.

“We are saddened to confirm that a total of three residents who had tested positive in association with this outbreak have passed away. And, again, we offer our condolences to the families and friends of these individuals,” Eryn Collins manager of communications for Northern Health said.

“As of January 29, 2021, 24 residents and 14 staff members at Acropolis Manor have tested positive for COVID-19 – no change since the previous update,” Collins said.

Collins told The Northern View, that the health authority has stated its primary responsibility is communicating directly with affected residents and families for all developments on the outbreak.

“However, we are committed to sharing publicly ongoing updates as appropriate. We need to give families time to absorb information that they’re being provided,” Collins said.

“We expect to provide a further update on the outbreak at Acropolis Manor, on Monday afternoon.”

 
K-J Millar | Journalist 
Send K-J email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. completes COVID-19 vaccination in senior care homes

Just Posted

A red cross adorned with yellow flowers stands on the front lawn of Acropolis Manor on Jan. 29 in honor of a loved one now passed from COVID-19 at the Prince Rupert long term care facility and seniors home in the city. A total of three residents have succumbed to the virus as of Jan. 29. (Photo: Terry St. Pierre/The Northern View)
Two more tragic deaths at Acropolis Manor seniors home

Prince Rupert long term health care facility confirmed COVID-19 cases remain unchanged at 38

On Jan 27th a resident of Acropolis Manor died due to a COVID-19 outbreak declared just nine days earlier on Jan. 19. The manor had remained without COVID-19 cases for just less than a year from the start of the pandemic. (Northern View File Photo)
Acropolis Manor resident dies from COVID-19

Case numbers are up at the Prince Rupert seniors and longterm care facility - 38 cases

Theo Morrison claims his pregnant daughter and the family were denied service at Kitimat General Hospital, seen here, and were told to go to Terrace. On their drive there, Morrison said his daughter “lost the baby”. (Clare Rayment/Kitimat Northern Sentinel)
Family claims pregnant woman was turned away at Kitimat hospital, ending in stillborn birth

Theo Morrison’s daughter was two weeks overdue when she went to Kitimat General Hospital

Prince Rupert Firefighters James Daniele and Jordan Venditteli are taught emergency neck and spine treatment by FireMedics Instructor Derek Salisbury on Jan. 27 as part of the Emergency Medical Responders Certification training. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert firefighters undertake intensive emergency medical responder training

Training for Prince Rupert firefighters will assist ambulance crews in emergencies

Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer, updates British Columbians about COVID-19 at a press conference earlier this week. (B.C. Government image)
B.C.’s 1st case of COVID-19 confirmed a year ago today

Here’s a look at some of the key dates in the province’s fight against the novel coronavirus

Chinese medical staff wave farewell to a World Health Organization team during their visit to Hubei Province Xinhua Hospital in Wuhan in central China on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. The WHO team visited the hospital where China says the first COVID-19 patients were treated more than a year ago as part of the experts’ long-awaited fact-finding mission on the origins of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
B.C. completes COVID-19 vaccination in senior care homes

Global problems affect Canada’s vaccination effort

Heather Lucier, a pastor at Kelowna Harvest Fellowship, speaks to an RCMP officer outside of Harvest Ministries on Sunday, Jan. 10. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
B.C.’s COVID restrictions on in-person worship to be tested in court

Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms says court date is set for March 1 to 3

Vancouver International Airport (YVR Airport/Twitter)
Non-essential travellers to pay mandatory test, hotel costs as Trudeau announces new COVID rules

‘Even one case is a case too many, particularly now that we must take into account new variants’

Toronto-based director Michelle Latimer was recently scrutinized after years of claiming she was of Algonquin and Metis descent. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young)
‘Trickster’ fans question why CBC cancelled the series instead of finding new path

Indigenous TV series cancelled in the wake of controversy over co-creator Michelle Latimer’s ancestry

A drone operator with Terra Remote Sensing, one of the sponsors of the B.C. Natural Resources Forum. (Terra Remote Sensing image)
‘Digitizing the forest or mill’ a key part of B.C. industry’s future

Drones help manage land, inventory with COVID-19 restrictions

TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond (centre) spoke during conference in New Westminster last year. (Katya Slepian/Black Press)
Upset arises over TransLink using B.C. restart funds to reinstate pay cut of CEO, executives

‘Why was program money to support struggling Canadians funnelled to gold-plated executive pay?’

Canadians saved a lot of spending money during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, according to a new report (Image courtesy Creative Outlet)
Canadians saved 5x more spending money in 2020: report

Average household savings amounted to $5,816 in 2020, compared to $1,144 the previous year

The first of two massive turbines headed from Prince Rupert for the Site C Dam near Fort St. John on Jan 10. (Photo: Supplied by Tasha McKenzie)
VIDEO: Second massive turbine passes through Telkwa en route to Site C Dam

The load is 221-feet-long, 26-feet wide and weighs more than 170 tonnes

Quebec City mayor Regis Labeaume, right, speaks at the inauguration of a memorial to the 2017 mosque shooting, Tuesday, December 1, 2020 in Quebec City. From the left, Luce Pelletier, artist who designed the memorial, MP Joel Lightbound, Boufeldja Benabdallah, and MNA Joelle Boutin.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
Online events begin today marking fourth anniversary of Quebec City mosque shooting

Boufeldja Benabdallah says a national day of remembrance will help people heal

Most Read