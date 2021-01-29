Two more tragic deaths at Acropolis Manor seniors home

A red cross adorned with yellow flowers stands on the front lawn of Acropolis Manor on Jan. 29 in honor of a loved one now passed from COVID-19 at the Prince Rupert long term care facility and seniors home in the city. A total of three residents have succumbed to the virus as of Jan. 29. (Photo: Terry St. Pierre/The Northern View)

The Northern View learned of a second fatality which occurred on the morning of Jan. 29, and an afternoon announcement by Northern Health declared a third death had occurred during the day.

“We are saddened to confirm that a total of three residents who had tested positive in association with this outbreak have passed away. And, again, we offer our condolences to the families and friends of these individuals,” Eryn Collins manager of communications for Northern Health said.

“As of January 29, 2021, 24 residents and 14 staff members at Acropolis Manor have tested positive for COVID-19 – no change since the previous update,” Collins said.

Collins told The Northern View, that the health authority has stated its primary responsibility is communicating directly with affected residents and families for all developments on the outbreak.

“However, we are committed to sharing publicly ongoing updates as appropriate. We need to give families time to absorb information that they’re being provided,” Collins said.

“We expect to provide a further update on the outbreak at Acropolis Manor, on Monday afternoon.”

