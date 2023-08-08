Two large cocaine-filled packages found on Kitkatla coastline Monday

RCMP say they’re unsure how the narcotics got there after being found by a local fisherman

A large package of cocaine and another burst package were found washed up on Kitkatla’s shores, according to the RCMP.

There are no theories as to how the illicit parcels found by a local fisherman wound up on the beach.

The second package was thought to have been opened by the surf, according to Prince Rupert RCMP media relations officer Brody Hemrich.

READ MORE: RCMP arrest 6, seize fentanyl-producing chemicals in 2 B.C. drug busts

West Coast Marine Services, Prince Rupert Coastal and Prince Rupert Air Services all searched through the area but found nothing past the two parcels found on the beach, said Hemrich.

Hemrich said he was not able to confirm the amount of cocaine found at this time, though forensic tests will be done to potentially determine where the narcotics originally came from.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
3 people rescued from balconies in ‘suspicious’ Port Moody townhouse fire

Just Posted

Two large cocaine-filled packages found on Kitkatla coastline Monday

Ted Wilson says he lost two days of work because of the water heater problem.
Tenancy troubles resolved, but Prince Rupert senior still left frustrated

The B.C. Legislature in Victoria was designed by architect Frances Rattenbury. Which city was British Columbia’s capital before Victoria was selected? (Don Denton photograph)
QUIZ: How well do you know British Columbia?

Advisory for low water pressure released by the city. Emergency construction for water breaks could affect the city's water supply. (Courtesy of City of Prince Rupert)
UPDATE: Another boil water advisory put in place by Prince Rupert city hall