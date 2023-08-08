Two large cocaine-filled packages found on Kitkatla coastline Monday

RCMP say they’re unsure how the narcotics got there after being found by a local fisherman

A large package of cocaine and another burst package were found washed up on Kitkatla’s shores, according to the RCMP.

There are no theories as to how the illicit parcels found by a local fisherman wound up on the beach.

The second package was thought to have been opened by the surf, according to Prince Rupert RCMP media relations officer Brody Hemrich.

West Coast Marine Services, Prince Rupert Coastal and Prince Rupert Air Services all searched through the area but found nothing past the two parcels found on the beach, said Hemrich.

Hemrich said he was not able to confirm the amount of cocaine found at this time, though forensic tests will be done to potentially determine where the narcotics originally came from.