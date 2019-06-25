Emergency responders continue their efforts to pull the overturned plane from the lake on Monday evening. (Laryn Gilmour - Kelowna Capital News)

Two in hospital after plane crashes in Okanagan Lake

RCMP say wheels left down caused landing plane to overturn on lake

UPDATE 7:38 p.m.

The plane overturned around 5 p.m. police say the crash landing happened because the aircrafts wheels were still down when landing on the water and the pilot didn’t follow proper landing protocol.

Kelowna RCMP have identified the pilot as a 72-year-old Alberta man. He and his passenger, a 59-year-old man were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after overturning their float plane near Sunnyside Road in West Kelowna on Monday evening.

“The crash is not being considered criminal in nature at this time,” RCMP spokesman Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said. “As such, RCMP have since notified, and continue to support the Transportation Safety Board of Canada who have launched an investigation into the aviation incident.”

The small, private aircraft has been recovered from Lake Okanagan and has been secured by officials.

Any witnesses of the incident are urged to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880.

UPDATE 6:45 p.m.

Emergency crews say the plane is not leaking fuel and they are trying to determine their next steps.

UPDATE 6:18 p.m.

RCMP have confirmed the small plane’s crash landing near Sunnyside Road in West Kelowna was a result of its wheels not being raised upon landing.

Emergency responders have attached a rope to one of the wheels in attempt to remove the plane from the Okanagan Lake.

Two men were taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.

UPDATE 6:10 p.m.

Two have been transported to hospital after a plane has crashed into the Okanagan Lake near West Kelowna.

—————————————-

Reports have come in that a small plane has crashed near West Kelowna.

The call was made around 5 p.m. on Monday stating a possible plane crash into the water near Quails’ Gate winery.

Reports say the plane has been overturned in the water.

A Kelowna Capital News Reporter is en route to the scene and more information will come soon.

 

A small plane has overturned in the Okanagan Lake and two were taken to hospital. (Laryn Gilmour - Kelowna Capital News)

