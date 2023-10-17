Two hiking incidents in Prince Rupert area require RCMP attention

One man was tragically found deceased after a medical emergency near Lachman Lake

RCMP were called out to two separate hiking incidents in the Prince Rupert area this past week, including one unfortunate tragedy.

A man died on Oct. 10 after medical distress near Lachman Lake after efforts from the RCMP and fellow hikers failed to save him.

Search and rescue teams from Prince Rupert and Terrace arrived to aid the RCMP in returning the deceased man to Prince Rupert.

On Oct. 12, another man went missing from his group while hiking at the popular Butze Rapids trail. After search and rescue teams were again called on from Prince Rupert and Terrace, the man was located near Oliver Lake at around 7 p.m.

The man was brought to the Prince Rupert General Hospital for assessment and released shortly after.

