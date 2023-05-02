Two Haida Gwaii men dead after fishing boat incident

Two men are dead after a fishing boat incident off the west coast of Haida Gwaii on April 30. Skidegate Health Centre hosted a sacred fire on May 1 in honour of the men. (Photo: Skidegate Health Centre FB)

Two Haida Gwaii men are dead following a boating incident on April 30 when their fishing vessel did not return to the village of Skidegate.

The Joint Rescue and Co-ordination Centre (JRCC) in Victoria received a request for support to search just before 7 a.m. on Sunday, after the vessel had not returned.

“JRCC tasked a Hercules to search the area off the west coast of Haida Gwaii, in addition to a Cormorant to assist in the search and act as a potential recovery platform,” a media spokesperson stated in an email to Black Press Media.

The Canadian Coast Guard vessels Cape Mudge and Tanu were also dispatched in effort to locate the fishing vessel and men. As well a CCG helicopter participated in the large community search that was already underway.

The bodies of the missing men were found by a community vessel and then recovered by the CCG around 1 p.m.

RCMP media relation officer, Cpl. Madonna Saunderson said the deaths which occurred on the west coast of Haida Gwaii have been handed over to the coroner’s office for further investigation.

Skidegate Health Centre hosted an all day sacred fire on the beach to honour the men and posted on its Facebook page that offered support to the community with prayers and food offerings.

“We would like to reach out and express condolences to the families and community. During these difficult times, we are at a loss for words and walk with heavy hearts,” the post stated.

K-J Millar | Editor and Multimedia Journalist