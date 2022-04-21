Two general surgeons on staff at Prince Rupert Regional Hospital

Prince Rupert Regional Hospital welcomes two new doctors into its medical service team, Northern Health announced on April 19. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)(Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Two new doctors are joining the staff of Prince Rupert Regional Hospital, announced Northern Health on April 19.

Dr. Sumanta Dutta has been hired for general surgery services at the hospital. This allows for the first time now has two general surgeons on staff, a social media post stated.

Dr. Dutta comes to Northern Health by way of the United Kingdom, originally from India. He has an extensive surgical background, including contributions to surgical research.

A new obstetrics and gynecology doctor will be setting up practice at the hospital. Skillsets and areas of practice for Dr. Sagarika Basu include C-sections, obstetrics and women’s health capacity. Dr. Basu completed her medical training in the United Kingdom and also hails from India.

“It’s nice to see Northern Health following through on the recent list of hiring needs as presented to the city council on Nov. 8, ” Barry Cunnigham, city councillor, said. “However, there is still a way to go.”

Cunningham said there is still quite a lineup of requirements due to the medical service needs in the North Coast region.

“Hopefully the recruitment list will be filled this year, though we do know it can be a challenge to hire,” he said.

As reported in the Northern View on Dec. 8, seven doctors were lost from Prince Rupert’s medical services in 2021, but more were promised by Northern Health officials. Recruitment areas include obstetrics, gynecology, infertility; general surgery with special skills; general practitioner/surgeon with obstetrics and emergency room experience; two internal medicine physicians; general practitioner (Coast Ts’msyen) and E.R.; general practitioner with obstetrics, E.R. and primary care; and psychiatry on a visiting basis.

