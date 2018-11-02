2 from Alberta found dead in vehicle in B.C. Kootenays

Police assisting B.C. Coroners Service, say there is no danger to the public

Police are continuing to assist the B.C. Coroners Service after two people were discovered dead in a vehicle near Moyie two weeks ago.

Cranbrook RCMP attended a remote area near Moyie on Oct. 18, discovered a 25-year-old male and 24-year-old woman, both from Alberta, who were found dead in a vehicle.

RCMP and the B.C. Coroners Service have completed their investigation and notified both families.

Police say both the man and woman knew each other and that there is no danger to the public as a result of what happened.