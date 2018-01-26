Two found dead in B.C. house fire being treated as suspicious: police

Integrated Homicide Investigation Team members were on the scene in Surrey Thursday

Police say two people were found dead in a fire at an up-scale home in South Surrey.

Fire crews responded to reports of the blaze Thursday afternoon, where they found heavy smoke from the building and called in a second alarm for additional help.

The deaths have been deemed suspicious, and the Integrated Homicide Investigations Unit has taken over the case

Witnesses told Black Press Media they saw a woman’s body being removed from the home. Police have not confirmed these details.

 

Surrey Fire Department, EMS and RCMP respond to house fire near the 28B Avenue and 174A Street intersection in South Surrey Thursday afternoon. (Shane MacKichan photos)

Surrey Fire Department, EMS and RCMP respond to house fire near the 28B Avenue and 174A Street intersection in South Surrey Thursday afternoon. (Shane MacKichan photos)

Previous story
Couple in immigration limbo, waiting for permanent resident card
Next story
Safety concerns prompt RCMP to shut down three B.C. high schools

Just Posted

Cullen appologizes over “offensive” rule supporting women’s reproductive rights

“I apologize for the harm from my comments. I & the NDP are fiercely pro-choice.”

IIO recommends charges for RCMP officer who struck pedestrian

Independent Investigations Office of BC concludes its report of March 26, 2017 collision

Realtors fear new ban on dual agency will hit rural B.C. hardest

Beyond less choice for consumers, new rules mean Realtors are prone to conflicting sales

In Our Opinion: Crashes not accidents

There is more responsibility behind the word collision when describing a vehicle crash

Prince Rupert introduces RCMP-led LGBTQ Safe Place program

A couple dozen businesses in Prince Rupert have signed up for the program that protects LGBTQ people

This Week Podcast — Episode 69

Prince Rupert’s podcast digs into the tsunami warning on the coast and how to run

Shop Prince Rupert winners

In the past years, more than $250,000 has been spent at Shop Prince Rupert merchants

Cullen appologizes over “offensive” rule supporting women’s reproductive rights

“I apologize for the harm from my comments. I & the NDP are fiercely pro-choice.”

Behind the news releases: Police media officer reflects on 8-year stint

MacDonald was the face of the department during times of both trauma and cheer

The count down is on to the BC Winter Games

In less than one month athletes from around the province will head to Kamloops for the BC Winter Games

B.C. man acquitted of terror charges sues provincial, federal governments

Othman Hamdan was charged in 2015 over 85 Facebook posts in which he supported some actions of Islamic State militants

VIDEO: Archeological remains discovered at B.C. park

Archeologists, White Rock, Semiahmoo First Nation studying extent of uncovered shell midden

B.C. society hopes ride program for assault victims will increase reporting

Service offered to Hope, Boston Bar, Agassiz, Harrison to combat intimidating lines and travel

Billionaire couple’s death deemed a targeted double homicide

Barry and Honey Sherman died in targeted double homicide: Police

Most Read