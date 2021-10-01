Two family doctors to leave Prince Rupert

The Large Clinic will be left with three GPs

The Large Clinic will lose two of its family doctors leaving the clinic with three. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)

Dr. John A. Fawell and Dr. Sunelle Fawell have announced an end of October departure from their practices in the city, in a Sept. 29 letter to patients.

The clinic will be left with three family doctors.

“Patients are welcome to try and transfer to another physician of their choosing,” the correspondence states, adding the clinic is working on transferring active patients to health care providers within the Large Clinic and the community.

“Patient records will remain within the Large Clinic and will only be transferred elsewhere at a patient’s specific request.”

The doctors will be moving to Nanaimo after having served the community for more than 10 years.

“It has been a pleasure and privilege to be part of the Prince Rupert community,” both doctors stated in the correspondence. “We hope this transition is a smooth one.”

The doctors have encouraged patients to arrange appointments if they are due for screening within the next six months to ensure their records are up-to-date. This includes but is not limited to: PAP smears, mammograms, colon screening, blood pressure monitoring, and blood work.

