Two Edmonton women charged with attempted murder in child abuse case

Edmonton police thank a tip from a babysitter for alerting them to this investigation

Edmonton police have charged two women with attempted murder in an abuse investigation involving five children under the age of 10.

After receiving a tip from a babysitter last month, police say they checked a house in the city and found the children in a “shocking environment and physical state.”

All of the kids needed medical attention, including two who were admitted to hospital.

Police say they arrested two women who are known to the children and who were responsible for their care.

The women, age 23 and 24, also face other charges including aggravated assault, abandonment of a child, unlawful confinement and criminal negligence.

Police say the children are recovering and are being looked after in loving environments with lots of support.

The Canadian Press

