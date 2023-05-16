Two dead after vehicle found upside down in river off Highway 3

Vehicle left Highway 3, striking a tree, before it landed upside down in the Similkameen River

Two people are dead after a vehicle went off the road into the Similkameen River on Monday, May 15.

Highway 3 was partially closed for several hours while recovery efforts were underway on the vehicle.

Crews responded at about 9:30 a.m. to reports of the vehicle laying overturned in the river, according to a press release from RCMP.

The vehicle appears to have left the highway, striking a tree, before it went down the embankment and landed upside down in the river, said Cpl. James Grandy.

It is not currently known when exactly the vehicle left the road.

Two deceased individuals were removed from inside the vehicle.

The RCMP, along with the BC Coroners Service, are continuing to investigate the situation.

