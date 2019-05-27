Smoke rises from a plane crash in a forested area near Robert Service Campground the evening of May 27 in Whitehorse. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News)

Two dead after plane crashes into forest near Whitehorse airport

The crash happened shortly after take-off, according to a Transportation Safety Board manager

Two people are dead after a small plane crashed shortly after taking off from the Whitehorse airport Monday evening.

Transportation Safety Board of Canada’s western regional manager, Jon Lee, confirmed the fatalities in an interview Monday night.

According to Lee, the plane, a Cessna 170, took off from Erik Nielsen Whitehorse International Airport at 5:30 p.m. and crashed shortly after takeoff.

The two occupants inside were “fatally injured,” Lee said.

The plane had an intended destination of Anchorage, Alaska.

The Transportation Safety Board is planning on sending investigators to Whitehorse Tuesday morning, Lee added.

The Whitehorse Fire Department, Whitehorse RCMP and airport rescue firefighters all responded to reports about the crash.

Emergency responders were still on scene as of 7:45 p.m. and drivers are being asked to avoid the area around Robert Service Way.

A News reporter who was near the scene shortly after the crash, saw a column of smoke rising from the forested area immediately south of the airport runway, as well as a helicopter with a bucket circling the area before flying towards Schwatka Lake.

Robert Service Campground attendant Jessica Harach told the News that she had been walking around the nearby campground around 5:30 p.m. when she heard something unusual.

“I heard a plane coming in and it stopped very suddenly, not like, when planes are landing and they sort of wind down,” she said. “It was a very sudden stop … It was just the loud plane, and then nothing.”

Harach said she didn’t see what happened, but soon saw a helicopter in the sky and heard emergency vehicles speeding by.

With files from John Hopkins-Hill

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Police say it’s “impressive” no arrests were made after Raptors celebrations
Next story
Spotlight on Oklahoma for start of trial for opioid makers

Just Posted

City releases the Prince Rupert Tsunami Study results

City of Prince Rupert May 27 council briefs on emergency preparedness and the child care action plan

UPDATE: 3 grey whales wash up on Haida Gwaii beaches

Several whales have died in B.C. already this year

AltaGas makes first propane shipment from northern B.C.

Ridley Island Propane Export Terminal is the first of its kind on the west coast of Canada

First Nations and Prince Rupert community celebrate arrival of salmon

The North Coast Indigenous event returned for its seventh year at the Civic Centre

Relay For Life in Prince Rupert raises nearly $68,000 for cancer research

For 12 hours, survivors and supporters walked the middle school track for the annual event

Rock Stock 2019 is over, and the next one can’t come soon enough

Ninth annual Rock Stock show raises over $3,700 for the Lester Centre of the Arts

B.C. Greens back NDP restrictions on kids under 16 working

Employment changes spark bitter battle with B.C. Liberals

Lower Mainland city bans election signs from public property, highways

Removing more than 1,800 illegally placed signs cost Surrey $160K in the 2018 civic election

Hockey Night in Canada broadcaster honoured by Hockey Hall of Fame

Jim Hughson awarded Foster Hewitt Memorial Award

Injuries, frostbite and death: B.C. man recounts Everest ascent

Local climber completes seven summit mission to inspire others, raise money for B.C. Children’s Hospital

BC Children’s warns parents to secure balconies, windows to stop kids from falling out

Most falls happen at home to kids six and under

Canada to align itself ‘very much’ with Americans on ratifying new NAFTA: PM

Trudeau says the trade pact between the U.S., Mexico and Canada is a ‘good deal’ for Canadians

Two dead after plane crashes into forest near Whitehorse airport

The crash happened shortly after take-off, according to a Transportation Safety Board manager

B.C. housing sales predicted to slow, prices to fall in 2019

Government policies expected to drive decline for third year

Most Read