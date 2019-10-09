The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Two-day bail hearing in RCMP secrets case set for next week

Cameron Jay Ortis is accused of violating the Security of Information Act

An RCMP employee charged with breaching the official-secrets law will get a chance next week to argue he should be released on bail.

A bail hearing is set for Oct. 17 and 18 for Cameron Jay Ortis, who was arrested almost a month ago.

Ortis, 47, made his fifth appearance in Ontario court today via video link from the maximum-security wing of an Ottawa jail.

The senior RCMP intelligence official is accused of violating the Security of Information Act as well as Criminal Code provisions, including breach of trust, for allegedly trying to disclose classified information to an unspecified foreign entity or terrorist group.

He faces a total of seven counts against under the various provisions, dating from as early as Jan. 1, 2015, through to Sept. 12 of this year.

RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki has said the allegations are extremely unsettling, given that Ortis had access to intelligence from domestic and international allies.

READ MORE: Mounties lay secrets-law charges against one of their own

READ MORE: Intelligence official charged seemed to be ‘exemplar of discretion’: UBC professor

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
For 1st time, Joe Biden calls for Trump to be impeached
Next story
TransUnion Canada says data on 37,000 Canadians may have been compromised

Just Posted

Metlakatla, Lax Kw’alaams, Nisga’a and Haisla commit to fight climate change internationally

First Nations launch Northwest Coast First Nations Collaborative Climate Initiative

Northern Sea Wolf Wednesday sailing delayed

Adverse weather will lead to a late night arrival for passengers

Heart of our City: These 12-year-olds deliver papers perfectly on beat

The Northern View carriers, Hailey and Aiden, do it for the love of family and love of the band

Net comes up empty for UFAWU-Unifor fishermen seeking disaster relief, city council offers help

Also in council briefs: New policy to better communicate with media and public

WATCH: #newspapersmatter to other newspapers. Meet the other two-thirds of our regional team and of course Nellie the gecko

Meet the faces from Prince Rupert, Terrace and Kitimat that appear in your weekly paper

Rupert Rampage kicks off National Newspaper Week with a special contest for you

Rampage tickets can be yours!

EDITORIAL: Is researched, reasoned journalism the next endangered species?

#Newspapersmatter now more than ever: “In print that privacy is yours to keep”

Newspapers matter reason 55: No fake news. Here’s how to spot fake news online

For National Newspaper Week we want to help our reader spot fake news. #NewspapersMatter

WATCH: The Northern View has a special message for the community on National Newspaper Week

#NewspapersMatter because you matter

Matsqui First Nation files claim against feds for sale of reserve lands 150 years ago

Over 99 per cent of reserve land sold to settlers with compensation, according to claim

TransUnion Canada says data on 37,000 Canadians may have been compromised

Both of Canada’s credit monitoring agencies have seen customer data compromised

Wolf kill working in B.C. caribou recovery, ministry study shows

South Peace herds coming back four years into aerial program

‘I felt dismissed’: Report finds gender gap within B.C.’s healthcare system

New report sheds dire light on women’s experiences with B.C.’s healthcare system

‘Emaciated’ dog missing half its jaw found in northern B.C.

Luna had been shot, the SPCA said

Most Read