RCMP outside the Gold Pan Motel in Quesnel on Oct. 1 2017. File photo

Two charged in relation to 2017 Quesnel homicide

Nathan Doucette and Dawn Gunanoot have been charged with assault, B&E

Two people have been charged in connection to a 2017 homicide in Quesnel.

Nathan Doucette, 33, and Dawn Gunanoot, 43, have each been charged with assault causing bodily harm and break and enter a dwelling with intent to commit an indictable offence. Gunanoot is not being held in custody, while Doucette is in custody.

On Oct. 1, 2017, at approximately 4:20 a.m., Quesnel RCMP were called to the Gold Pan Motel on Front Street after a report of an assault on a man and a woman.

During the investigation, RCMP said they discovered the woman was in breach of a court-imposed condition; she was arrested and taken into custody. She was examined by Emergency Health Services and transported to hospital, where she later died.

Quesnel RCMP were cleared of any wrongdoing in the victim’s death by police watchdog the Independent Investigations Office of B.C.

The IIO B.C. said its investigators interviewed witnesses, obtained physical evidence from the scene, and reviewed video evidence, 911 reports, and medical evidence.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Doucette and Gunanoot will next appear in Quesnel Provincial Court on Nov. 1, 2018.

