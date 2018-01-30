Two car incidents caused by icy conditions

Prince Rupert police are reminding drivers to slow down after there were two separate car incidents on Jan. 26.

On 11th Avenue East, a vehicle slid off the side of the road, causing minimal damage and no injuries. A second collision happened at the end of Park Avenue near the ferry terminal. A driver lost control of their vehicle and struck a parked vehicle. Both vehicles were damaged in the incident, no one was injured.

“That night the roads were very icy. We want to remind motorists when the temperature dips and if it’s been raining, to drive relative to what the conditions are,” Corporal Devon Gerrits said. “I believe those could have been prevented.”

Around 10 a.m. on Jan. 25, two vehicles collided between McBride and Eighth Avenue when a minivan struck an SUV. The driver of the minivan didn’t have a driver’s licence and was issued a violation ticket. The driver of the minivan was taken to the hospital because they were complaining of having a sore neck. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

Warrant for arrest

While at Raffles on Jan. 25, police located a woman who had an outstanding warrant for assault and uttering threats. The woman was arrested and later released on a promise to appear at a court date in Prince Rupert.

The police were called to an apartment on Second Avenue West when someone reported a man who was refusing to leave. When they arrived, officers found a man who was breaching a conditional sentence order, as he was not at the address where he was assigned to be. The man was held in custody in Prince Rupert until he was taken to the Prince George correctional facility to serve the remainder of his sentence.

On Jan. 26, Prince Rupert RCMP received a request from officers in Prince George who had detained a prolific offender from Rupert. The woman was found to have four endorsed warrants, the majority of which were from breaching the conditions of her probation stemming from theft charges. She was released on the promise to appear at court in Prince Rupert, where the offences took place.

False alarm

Between four and five in the morning of Jan. 29, a home alarm on Cassiar Avenue was activated. The resident believed someone came through a sliding glass window and may have been in the downstairs area of the house. He checked the top floor himself and waited for police to arrive. The RCMP were unable to find anyone inside. The homeowner said his alarm system is sensitive and it may have been a false alarm.

Read more Prince Rupert RCMP briefs here.



