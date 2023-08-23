Two bylaws ammended at the monthly North Regional District board meeting

Museums and culture were front and centre at this month’s gathering of districts.

The North Coast Regional District amended a bylaw on funding towards the popular North Pacific Cannery Museum. (Photo/Seth Forward)

The North Coast Regional District’s latest board meeting had two bylaws adopted, with one amended and one introduced.

After the monthly meeting, the district, which encompasses Prince Rupert, Haida Gwaii and other coastal communities, addressed the North Pacific Cannery and other public museums in the area.

The popular Cannery, located in Port Edward, had its budget amended to a maximum of $200,000 in public funds to spend annually.

Meanwhile, the district introduced the “Mainland Arts and Culture Contribution” bylaw, which will see the district commit a maximum of $75,000 for funding towards the Lester Centre of Arts and the Museum of Northern B.C.

The board also agreed to use provincial funds to improve the landfill conditions on coastal islands, while it supported an application for increased housing in the area through a federal program.