Two break-and-enters in two days, multiple drunk drivers on Highway 16

Clean shaven baby face attempts break in on Omineca

Shortly after midnight on May 29, Prince Rupert RCMP were called to a home on Omineca Avenue for an attempted break and enter. The homeowners said a man, between 17 and 25 years old, wearing a hoodie with writing on it, tried to get in through a basement window. The residents of the house interrupted the suspect’s entrance, and he left. The man is described as having a baby face and being clean shaven.

Break and enter on Fifth Avenue East

Alerted by the sound of someone kicking a door, a neighbour called the RCMP on Thursday, May 31 to respond to a possible break in. When police arrived, they found a broken window. Inside a man was arrested for breaking and entering the home in the 500 block on Fifth Avenue East. He was later released with a future court date.

Drunk driving on Highway 16

A two-car collision on May 30 was the result of impaired driving. At approximately 2 p.m., a vehicle — whose driver was later determined to be impaired — was struck when it was trying to make a left hand turn onto Highway 16 from Frederick Street. The driver of the struck car was arrested for driving under the influence and released with a future court date.

On May 29, another driver was found driving under the influence on Highway 16 in the morning. Police had been called to an industrial site by someone who reported seeing an impaired driver. RCMP found the vehicle speeding and swerving in its lane on the highway. The driver failed a roadside screening device and had their licence taken for 90 days. Their vehicle has been impounded for 30 days.

House arrest broken

Police found a man downtown who they knew was on house arrest. He was arrested at 10 p.m. on May 31 for breaking his probation order. The man was held in custody for court the next day. His court date is on June 6.