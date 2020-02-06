B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry (B.C. government)

Two B.C. visitors test positive for Wuhan coronavirus, now four cases

Man, woman in 30s staying with second patient in Vancouver area

Two of the visitors from China staying with a Vancouver-area woman have been identified as the third and fourth cases of novel coronavirus in B.C.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry confirmed Thursday that two positive tests came back from the group of visitors staying with B.C.’s second patient, identified earlier this week.

One of the visitors, a man in his 30s, is believed to be the source of the infection for the group, and all are in isolation and being monitored, Henry told reporters at the B.C. legislature.

more to come…

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Rare vintage Mercedes stolen from tiny B.C. village

Just Posted

RCMP move in on Wet’suwet’en anti-pipeline camps, create exclusion zone

At least four protesters have been arrested, according to demonstrators at the camps south of Houston

Small businesses in Northern B.C. to benefit to the tune of $1.1 million

Northern Development funds $1.1 million dollars to small businesses

RCMP outline plan for ‘peaceful’ arrests as they prepare to enforce pipeline injunction

Assistant commissioner says officers will use least amount of force reasonable for safe arrests

Sugar Shack Satisfaction

AFFNO tenth anniversary sellout sweetness

Internet woes for CityWest customers

Rockslide severs internet and data lines to Prince Rupert

B.C. to reduce ICBC rates, further restrict people from suing

Premier John Horgan says benefits will increase starting 2021

WEB POLL: Did you experience internet issues this weekend?

Slow speed to no speed was unfortunately a common occurrence in Prince Rupert recently

Two B.C. visitors test positive for Wuhan coronavirus, now four cases

Man, woman in 30s staying with second patient in Vancouver area

RCMP cleared after B.C. woman found dead in home, despite police check

Elizabeth Joanna Napierala, 45, was reported missing on Sept. 3, 2019

Flight from Wuhan takes off for Canada

Plane expected to refuel in Vancouver before heading to Canadian Forces Base Trenton in Ontario

Rare vintage Mercedes stolen from tiny B.C. village

Public asked to keep a look out

No injunction for B.C. taxi industry against Uber, Lyft pending judicial review

Vancouver Taxi Association failed to establish that an independent regulator used an uneven playing field, judge says

Chilliwack man convicted after failing to disclose HIV-positive status to partner

Steven Gauthier convicted in BC Supreme Court after he did not disclose status to sexual partner

All tourists rescued after being stranded at B.C. ski resort for several days

Ministry of Transportation crews are working to fully re-open Hemlock Valley Road

Most Read