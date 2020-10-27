Two B.C. salmon enhancement projects granted $56,900

Volunteers participate in stock assessment activities during a chinook egg take at the Alex Dobler Salmon Centre in Powell River, 2019. (Powell River Salmon Society photo)

Two Powell River salmon projects are the recipients of grants totalling $56,900 through the Pacific Salmon Foundation’s (PSF) Community Salmon Program.

The Powell River Salmon Society’s Lang Creek Stock Enhancement project has received $40,100 for its for education and outreach programs, and its stock enhancement project to capture, incubate, rear and release 850,000 Chinook, 500,000 Chum and 300,000 Coho for commercial, recreational and Indigenous fisheries.

The Tla’amin Nation Salmon Hatchery has also been awarded $16,800 in funding for equipment upgrades replacing existing wooden raceway, catwalks, stop logs, and juvenile pond screens with repurposed and updated and fish safe equipment.

“This [hatchery] project is a worthwhile collaboration between PSF, Tla’amin Nation and DFO which will provide benefits to both the enhancement of Pacific salmon at Tla’amin Salmon Hatchery, but will also help to improve safety of hatchery staff as well. The expected outcomes include improved fish health and survival of 170,000 Chinook, 60,000 adipose clipped Coho, and 1.4 million Chum salmon, the improved health and safety of six hatchery staff, and provide increased hatchery capacity allowing flexibility of hatchery activities and operations,” Laura Terry, community advisor, DFO Salmon Enhancement Program said.

The total value of the two projects, which includes community fundraising, contributions and volunteer time, is $567,675.

The Community Salmon Program is funded primarily from sales of the federal government’s $6 Salmon Conservation Stamp, purchased annually by saltwater anglers in the public fishery. Proceeds generate nearly $1.5 million for annually for B.C. community grants. The province also contributes funds to the program as part of a $5 million grant, through 2023, to address the immediate and ongoing needs of Pacific salmon and their habitats.

“Supporting community salmon projects across the province is crucial at this time,” Michael Meneer, PSF president and CEO said. “The Community Salmon Program values its partnerships and the good work of First Nations and organizations such as the Tla’amin Nation, the Powell River Salmon Society, and the Department of Fisheries and Oceans. By working together, we can find solutions to ensure the future of Pacific salmon across the province.”