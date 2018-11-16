Two B.C. police officers, held in Cuba for months, cleared of sex assault allegations

Port Moody Const. Jordan Long and Vancouver Const. Mark Simms have been in Cuba since March

Port Moody Police Department Const. Jordan Long and Vancouver Police Department Const. Mark Simms in a photo used for an online poster by friends and family. (Facebook)

Two Lower Mainland police officers who have been held in Cuba for months over allegations of sexual assault have been acquitted, according to their supporters.

Back in march, a 17-year-old woman from Ontario had accused Port Moody Police Department Const. Jordan Long and his friend, Vancouver Police Department Const. Mark Simms, while she and the men were vacationing separately in Varadero.

According to a posts this week on a Facebook page dedicated to the officers, a five-person judge panel acquitted them of all charges. They are now sorting out visa information before they can return home.

