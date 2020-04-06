Two armed robberies with-in a day

Two armed robberies occurred in Prince Rupert within less than a day of each other, Prince Rupert RCMP released.

“The first robbery occurred on April 1, 2020 at 9:15 p.m. at a convenience store in the 800 block of 2nd Ave W, and the second occurred on April 2, 2020 at 10:06 a.m. at a liquor store in Cow Bay, Prince Rupert BC,” said a press release.

“On each occasion a suspect wearing a real tree camouflage face mask, dark green hoody, dark jeans and black skateboard style sneakers entered the businesses brandishing a weapon demanding money. The suspect made off with an un-disclosed amount of cash,”.

The suspect is described as a caucasian male, approximately 6 feet tall with a slender build.

If you are able to identify the suspect and or have information with respect to these incidents please contact the Prince Rupert RCMP at 250-624-2136 or Crimestoppers.