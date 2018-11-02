Turn your clocks back: Daylight Saving time ends Sunday

Don’t forget to turn back your clock, change your batteries

Like it or hate it, it’s that time of year again. Time to turn back the clock. That means darker afternoons but an extra hour of sleep.

On Sunday, Nov. 4 at 2 a.m. the clocks go back an hour.

On Sunday, March 10, 2019 they’ll spring ahead again.

Not everyone is in favour of the twice-a-year time shift, however.

Last year, Premier John Horgan went on record during the Union of B.C. Municipalities convention, saying he’s not opposed to looking into abolishing daylight savings time but it’s not on the top of his priority list and he’d like to hear from citizens first.

Officials remind us the annual event is a good time to change the batteries in our smoke and carbon monoxide detectors if we haven’t done so already when daylight saving time began last March.

SEE RELATED: Daylight saving: 5 things you need to know about smoke and CO alarms

READ MORE: Daylight Saving Time has a sporadic, chaotic history


sarah.simpson@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Bus crash north of Prince George injures five, one critically
Next story
Four seriously injured in B.C. bus crash, 12 others in stable condition

Just Posted

All male council breaks 46-year Prince Rupert streak

Prince Rupert will not have a woman on council for the first time since 1973

Turn your clocks back: Daylight Saving time ends Sunday

Don’t forget to turn back your clock, change your batteries

Prince Rupert’s Halloween Fest makes spooky return

Approximately 1,500 people enjoyed the 31st annual event

LNG panel featured at First Nations business forum

Fourth annual Nation2Nation forum expanded over two-days

Winter season prompts BC Bus North schedule changes

Schedule changes designed to complete trips along Highway 16 during daylight hours

This Week Podcast — Episode 109

A Prince Rupert Public Library special with Lou Allison and what to read this fall season

Delivering the paper as a family

The Northern View is looking for newspaper carriers in Prince Rupert, join our team today

Greyhound exit leaves gap for homeless, domestic violence shelters

Greyhound wound down all but one of its routes in Western Canada on Wednesday

Four seriously injured in B.C. bus crash, 12 others in stable condition

Cpl. Craig Douglass of Prince George RCMP says the accident happened on Highway 97 near Mitchell Road around 3:45 p.m.

Trudeau reassures business leaders on Trans Mountain pipeline’s future

The prime minister made the comments in Vancouver this week

Bus crash north of Prince George injures five, one critically

RCMP not recommending travel due to road conditions north of PG

Canfor curtailing sawmill operations in B.C.

Company cites log supply constraints, log costs and current market conditions

Tories, NDP, push bill that would improve mental-health support for jurors

The Alberta MP said the jury-secrecy rule prevents jurors from seeking help

Trudeau announces funding to build nuclear medicine hub in B.C.

The new 2,500-square-metre building in Vancouver will house a particle accelerator

Most Read