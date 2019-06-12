A temperature record more than 120 years old was smashed in Victoria on Tuesday. (File photo)

Tuesday temperatures smash seven records across B.C.

Victoria weather smashes 120-year-old temperature record

A temperature record more than 120 years old was smashed in Victoria on Tuesday.

According to Environment Canada, the daily high temperature at Victoria Harbour reached 28.4 C, nearly seven degrees above the previous record — 21.7 C — set in 1898.

Victoria was one of seven communities across B.C. to see record-breaking temperatures.

Weather records broken on Tuesday:

Clinton: 25.2 C (24.6 C in 2015)

Gibsons: 27.8 C (23 C in 1989)

Pemberton: 33.7 C (32.2 C in 1932)

Sechelt: 27.8 C (24 C in 1982)

Squamish: 30 C (28.8 in 1982)

Victoria Harbour: 28.4 C (21.7 C in 1898)

Whistler: 30.1 C (27.8 C in 1950)

Read also: Two 95-year-old warm weather records broken in B.C.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Ford recalls Explorers, F-150s for suspension and transmission issues
Next story
Crown wants 16 to 18 years of parole ineligibility for B.C. mother who killed daughter

Just Posted

Port Edward council updates on wolf attacks and work camp lease extended

Mayor Knut Bjorndal raises concern over Pembina dumping at June 11 council

Council Briefs, June 10: “Goat bylaw” in review

Weed shops now in province’s hands, 2018 in review, and new members on airport board

Raptors ‘Jurassic Park’ in Prince Rupert

Basketball fans show up in numbers for NBA Finals watch party at Civic Centre in Prince Rupert

Seafest hockey tournament sees kids take center stage

18 teams and dozens of kids took part in the tournament to raise money for Tim Hortons Camp Day

Video of burnt treated materials shown on day one of Prince Rupert Port Authority trial

PRPA faces four environmental charges for 2017 Ridley Island fire

VIDEO: Goats forced to leave Prince Rupert

Goats, Hanny and Tanny, return to Hazelton due to livestock bylaw

Tuesday temperatures smash seven records across B.C.

Victoria weather smashes 120-year-old temperature record

Potential witnesses sought in Okanagan physiotherapist’s sexual assault case

Stephen Witvoet, a pysiotherapist in Vernon since 2005, is facing trial on two counts of sexual assault

Drunk on a plane, peeing in a vacation rental pool: Top no-nos for Canadian travellers

Expedia survey lays out the dos and don’ts of travelling

B.C. lumber layoffs aim to stop falling wood products prices

Production cut as North American stud price dips below $300

Ford recalls Explorers, F-150s for suspension and transmission issues

28,000 of the affected Explorers were sold in Canada

Hot weather brings risks of thunderstorms across B.C.’s Interior

Environment Canada says recent heat will be interrupted by a trough of low pressure

Crown wants 16 to 18 years of parole ineligibility for B.C. mother who killed daughter

Lisa Batstone was found guilty in March of second-degree murder of eight-year-old Teagan

Two grey whales found dead near Alaska’s Kodiak Island

More than 150 grey whales deaths reported this year in Mexico, Canada and U.S.

Most Read