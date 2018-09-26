Trump dumps on Canada, says he rejected NAFTA meeting with Trudeau

Prime Minister’s Office disputed the president’s statement — insisting it did not request a meeting

U.S. President Donald Trump says he rejected a request for a one-on-one NAFTA meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau this week because Canada’s tariffs are too high and the country’s trade negotiators have refused to budge.

Trump made the comments late Wednesday as part of a free-wheeling news conference at the end of the United Nations General Assembly.

“Yeah, I did,” Trump said when asked whether he rejected a meeting with Trudeau on the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

“His tariffs are too high and he doesn’t seem to want to move. And I’ve told him, forget about it.”

In his response, Trump also complained about Canada’s negotiators and appeared to make a specific reference to Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland — who has been Trudeau’s NAFTA point person since talks began 13 months ago.

“We’re very unhappy with the negotiations and the negotiating style of Canada — we don’t like their representative very much,” Trump said.

Shortly after Trump’s news conference, the Prime Minister’s Office disputed the president’s statement — insisting it did not request a meeting. Trudeau’s office declined further comment.

Trump reiterated his threat to slap Canadian auto imports to the U.S. with tariffs, which experts say would devastate industries in both countries.

“And, frankly, we’re thinking about just taxing cars coming in from Canada,” he said. “That’s the motherlode, that’s the big one.”

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Aerial photos reveal good and bad news about B.C.’s endangered killer whales
Next story
B.C. mayoral candidate on why he asked a homeless man to chug beer for sandwich

Just Posted

Roosevelt elementary students learn with a hop, skip and jump

An interactive path on the school’s hallway helps students focus better in class

Candidates forum and debate set for Oct. 1

Rupertites will meet and hear from the eight candidates vying for council seats

Rampage kicking off the season

Sports lineup for this week

Cullen to fisheries minister: do your job

MP calls for new minister to visit northwest, see salmon crisis in person

Minor basketball cancels Grade 9/10 division for 2018-2019 season

PRMBA president said the association still needs volunteers for active divisions

Cops for Cancer complete 850 km ride in Prince Rupert

Bike fundraiser collected $195,400 for cancer research in 2018

Delivering the paper as a family

The Northern View is looking for newspaper carriers in Prince Rupert, join our team today

B.C. mayoral candidate on why he asked a homeless man to chug beer for sandwich

Port Moody Coun. Rob Vagramov says he was ‘fresh out of college’ and his heart was in the right place

Trans Mountain CEO says pipe construction could restart in 2019 on NEB timeline

Timeline unveiled by the federal pipeline regulator on Wednesday is ‘reasonable and fair.’

Aerial photos reveal good and bad news about B.C.’s endangered killer whales

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says one whale losing weight, others pregnant

3 engineers to face disciplinary hearings in Mount Polley disaster

Hearings will be heard in 2019 in relation to the 2014 Mount Polley Mine tailings impoundment breach

COLUMN: B.C. doesn’t have enough workers to meet industries’ demand

Jock Finlayson of BC Business Council writes about the provincial government’s Labour Market Outlook

B.C. lawyer talks defamation during the municipal election

A cautionary tale of the risk of libel when people vent on social media

Horgan says B.C. LNG industry more likely under NDP government

B.C. Liberals added costs to the projects that scared off investors

Most Read