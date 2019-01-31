In this Sept. 21, 2018, photo, the Mandalay Bay hotel and casino reflects the last sunlight of the day along the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas. The hotel was the scene of the the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history when a gunman killed 58 people at a country music festival in 2017. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Trump ‘disappointed’ FBI can’t find motive in Vegas shooting

The U.S. President said he was surprised the agency released a report less than three pages long

President Donald Trump is “disappointed” the FBI couldn’t figure out what specifically motivated a gunman to carry out the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history.

Trump’s comments Wednesday to The Daily Caller came a day after the FBI released its final report on the 2017 Las Vegas shooting that left 58 people dead.

After 16 months, the FBI couldn’t find any “single or clear motivating factor” to explain why gunman Stephen Paddock opened fire on a crowd at a country music concert. They suspect he may have been seeking infamy.

Nearly 900 people were injured in the shooting.

READ MORE: FBI finds no specific motive in Vegas shooting

Trump said FBI agents worked very hard on the case but “just were unable to find anything.”

He said he was surprised the agency released a report less than three pages long.

Michael Balsamo And Ken Ritter, The Associated Press

