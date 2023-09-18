Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in a bilateral meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the G20 Summit in New Delhi, India on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau says murder of B.C. Sikh leader may be linked to Indian government
PM says Canadian intelligence investigating ‘credible’ information about ‘potential link’
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadian intelligence services are investigating “credible” information about “a potential link” between the government of India and the murder of British Columbia Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
Trudeau says he raised the issue with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi earlier this month
More coming.
IndiaJustin Trudeau
