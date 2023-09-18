Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in a bilateral meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the G20 Summit in New Delhi, India on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in a bilateral meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the G20 Summit in New Delhi, India on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Trudeau says murder of B.C. Sikh leader may be linked to Indian government

PM says Canadian intelligence investigating ‘credible’ information about ‘potential link’

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadian intelligence services are investigating “credible” information about “a potential link” between the government of India and the murder of British Columbia Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Trudeau says he raised the issue with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi earlier this month

More coming.

READ ALSO: Sikh referendum asks B.C. voters about killing outside Surrey temple

READ ALSO: CSIS warned B.C. Sikh temple leader of assassination threat before killing: lawyer

IndiaJustin Trudeau

Love The Prince Rupert Northern View?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Four Rivers Co-op’s Fuel Good Day fundraiser back on Sept. 19

Just Posted

Two views of the #DearTerry shirt designed by actor Ryan Reynolds in collaboration with Fox family members. (Photo: shop.terryfox.org/collections/2023-terry-fox-run-shirt)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope?

Debbie and Clint Thompson are attempting to build small cabins on their property, but say they have faced pushback from the city’s building inspector.
Fire regulations put hold on Port Edward Kinnikinnick Campground expansion

Pierre Poilievre speaks in Terrace in a bid to shift the Skeena-Bulkley Valley riding, historically an NDP stronghold. (Seth Forward/Northern View)
Federal Conservative leader rallies support in northwest B.C.

Canfor has announced it will demolish its old mill in Houston and build a new one. (File photo)
Canfor to build new mill in Houston

Pop-up banner image