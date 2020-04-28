Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses Canadians on the COVID-19 pandemic from Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Monday, April 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Trudeau says COVID-19 curve is beginning to flatten; more PPE on the way for provinces

Prime minister reminds Canadians they’re not out of the woods yet

The prime minister said Canadians’ efforts to flatten the curve are helping turn the tide on COVID-19.

“The measures we’re taking right now are working,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said from the steps of Rideau Cottage on Tuesday (April 28). But the prime minister reminded Canadians they’re not out of the woods yet and the pandemic remains one of the most serious public health emergencies in history.

Trudeau said six million surgical masks are on the way to provinces and territories this week, and 100,000 face shields will be shipped out soon.

“Our priority is keeping all Canadians safe while getting back to normal as much as we can,” he said.

