NDP leader Jagmeet Singh responds to a question during a news conference on the waterfront in Windsor, Ontario on Wednesday, August 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh responds to a question during a news conference on the waterfront in Windsor, Ontario on Wednesday, August 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Trudeau, O’Toole in central Canada while Singh to campaign in Winnipeg

Leaders continue to pound the pavement on the federal election campaign

The Liberal and Conservative leaders are to be in central Canada for Day 12 of the federal election campaign, while the head of the NDP is expected to spend most the day in Winnipeg.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau will be in Quebec City in the morning for an announcement about supporting seniors.

Erin O’Toole, head of the Conservatives, has an announcement scheduled in Ottawa and will stay in the city to then host a virtual town hall with Nova Scotians.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is expected to make two announcements in Winnipeg — one about housing and the other with heads of Manitoba First Nations.

Singh will then cross the boundary into Ontario for a meet and greet at the Kenora airport.

On Wednesday, the main political parties made varying promises to help make everything from housing to food to mobile phone bills less costly.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Justin Trudeau faces protest at South Surrey campaign stop

RELATED: Conservative candidate apologizes for Black Lives Matter comments

Canada Election 2021federal election

Previous story
Opposing sides of proposed 11th Ave. housing debate were voiced at public hearing
Next story
Last Canadian military flight takes off from Kabul, ending mission

Just Posted

To approve or to not approve, that was the question Prince Rupert City Councillor Barry Cunnigham contemplated, at a public hearing on Aug. 23, to address a rezoning application for the proposed Lax Kw’alaams housing project on 11th Ave. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Opposing sides of proposed 11th Ave. housing debate were voiced at public hearing

Avery Ryan, a barista at Cowpuccino’s Coffee House, works the espresso machine on Aug. 23 and said proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter establishments may become as common as mask wearing. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert restaurants face new COVID-19 challenge

Karen Buchanan, executive director of Change Maker’s Education Society on Aug. 24, stands next to youth outreach worker Alysha Haldane and Ryanne Reece, youth development worker, who is excited for the new youth centre project opening in Sept. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
Change Makers to open new youth centre in Prince Rupert

Executive director of Big Brother Big Sisters Northern BC Time Bennett and staff, Cait Bertrand, Shyanne Walker, Jane Gauthier and Brittney Szarka wait for tee-off at the Glow in the Dark Golf Tournament at the Prince Rupert Golf Club on Aug. 21, 2021. (Norman Galimski/Photo)
Big Brother Big Sisters raises more than $5,000 in Prince Rupert golf tournament