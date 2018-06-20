Trudeau, Horgan condemn controversial U.S. child migrant policy

Both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier John Horgan are condemning the U.S. police of seperating child migrants from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border.
The comments on the contentious “zero-tolerance policy” come on World Refugee Day.
Horgan took to Twitter to condemn the policy “in the strongest possible terms.”
“People around the world are horrified to see this unnecessary trauma inflicted on innocent children and families,” he said.
On #WorldRefugeeDay, our gov't condemns, in the strongest possible terms, the current US policy to separate asylum-seeking families from their children.
People around the world are horrified to see this unnecessary trauma inflicted on innocent children and families. #bcpoli
Our gov't will always stand up for the values of diversity, inclusion, and mutual respect, and protect those in need. Together, we will keep working to make life better for every person, in every community. Today, and every day, we stand together in support of refugees. #bcpoli
With files from The Canadian Press
