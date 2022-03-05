Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with people from the Ukrainian community as Russia has launched a devastating attack and war on Ukraine in Toronto on Friday, March 4, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with people from the Ukrainian community as Russia has launched a devastating attack and war on Ukraine in Toronto on Friday, March 4, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Trudeau heading to Europe as Ukraine crisis intensifies

Trudeau will spend weeks meeting in London, Berlin, Riga, Latvia and Warsaw, Poland

As the crisis in Ukraine continues to intensify, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced plans to head to Europe during a press conference in Mississauga, Ont. He will spend next week in meetings in London, Berlin, Riga, Latvia and Warsaw, Poland, saying he is joining partners to stand against Moscow’s aggression and strengthen democratic values.

CanadaRussiaUkraine

Previous story
Free rapid antigen tests now available for people aged 60+ in B.C.
Next story
B.C. woman shares story of Ukrainian family members during local rally

Just Posted

Reneé Morven uses her family experience with schizophrenia and mental illness to help families in need in Prince Rupert and across the Northwest.
Heart of our City: Renee Morven

The Prince Rupert Middle School Storm Grade 8 boys basketball team won at the Northern Junior B Year-End tournament, on Feb. 26. (Supplied photo)
Prince Rupert Storm place third at Northern Junior B Year-End tournament

Former Telkwa mayor Brad Layton, second from left, has been charged with Fentanyl possession after stepping down as mayor in January. (Thom Barker photo)
Former Telkwa mayor charged with Fentanyl possession

Tyson Nguyen won gold at the BC School Sports Wrestling Provincials on Feb. 26. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert wrestler wins provincial title