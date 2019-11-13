Truck on fire near Prince George impacted Shaw services in Prince Rupert

A transport truck catching fire roughly 50 kilometres south of Prince George has damaged Shaw’s fibre network causing certain service outages in Prince Rupert.
“We’ve been made aware of the outage impacting some Shaw residential and business customers. Shaw phone customers are not impacted,” Chethan Lakshman, VP of external affairs, stated.
Technical teams headed out to the scene and repaired the damaged infrastructure. Services will now be resumed.
