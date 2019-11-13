(Black Press file photo)

Truck on fire near Prince George impacted Shaw services in Prince Rupert

The issue has now been resolved said the telecommunications company

A transport truck catching fire roughly 50 kilometres south of Prince George has damaged Shaw’s fibre network causing certain service outages in Prince Rupert.

“We’ve been made aware of the outage impacting some Shaw residential and business customers. Shaw phone customers are not impacted,” Chethan Lakshman, VP of external affairs, stated.

Technical teams headed out to the scene and repaired the damaged infrastructure. Services will now be resumed.

READ MORE: Faster internet coming to rural areas in northern B.C.

READ MORE: CityWest mistakenly overcharging customers on PST since 2013

Jenna Cocullo | Journalist
Jenna Cocullo 
