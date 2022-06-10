Firefighters from Gitwangak and Gitanyow battle a truck fire near Kitwanga this morning. (Lawrence Wilson photo)

Truck hauling lumber catches fire near Kitwanga

Firefighters from Gitwangak and Gitanyow get blaze under control

Police and fire services responded quickly to a vehicle fire this morning near Kitwanga.

According to a witness at the scene, a tractor-trailer carrying a load of lumber blew a tire pulling into the Seven Sisters Rest Area on Hwy west of the junction with Hwy 37 causing the undercarriage to ignite.

The driver quickly pulled into the rest stop and separated the cab from the trailer. 9-11 was called and firefighters from Gitwangak and Gitanyow responded and were able to get the blaze under control.


A tractor-trailer carrying a load of lumber caught fire near Kitwanga this morning. (Lawrence Wilson photo)
