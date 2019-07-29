Truck crash at Fairview docks

Vehicle just misses plunge into water after smashing into cars on Second Ave.

The truck when it finally came to a rest yesterday evening. (Chic Mcevoy Facebook photo)

A truck was involved in an accident at the Fairview docks last night, launching itself over a dock before crashing to a stop.

Video shows the Chevrolet Silverado narrowly avoided a drop into the water as it came to a rest balanced between two piers.

“Last night at around 11:20 p.m. we received reports of a vehicle that looked like it had sparks coming from it, and that it was possibly driving on rims,” Cpl. Devon Gerrits of the Prince Rupert RCMP said.

“Shortly thereafter we received reports it had high-sided onto the dock on the concrete barrier,” Gerrits added.

(Chic Mcevoy Facebook photo)

(Chic Mcevoy Facebook photo)

A 20-year-old male identified himself as the driver at the scene. He is now being charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle while impaired blood alcohol content was over 80 mg in 100 mL of blood.

The man was also on an undertaking with a condition that he not consume alcohol. He will therefore also be charged with failure to comply with an undertaking.

Prior to the crash at the docks, approximately four vehicles were sideswiped on Second Ave. West by the truck.

(Olaf Karlsen Facebook photo)

