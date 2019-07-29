The truck when it finally came to a rest yesterday evening. (Chic Mcevoy Facebook photo)

Truck crash at Fairview docks

Vehicle just misses plunge into water after smashing into cars on Second Ave.

A truck was involved in an accident at the Fairview docks last night, launching itself over a dock before crashing to a stop.

Video shows the Chevrolet Silverado narrowly avoided a drop into the water as it came to a rest balanced between two piers.

“Last night at around 11:20 p.m. we received reports of a vehicle that looked like it had sparks coming from it, and that it was possibly driving on rims,” Cpl. Devon Gerrits of the Prince Rupert RCMP said.

“Shortly thereafter we received reports it had high-sided onto the dock on the concrete barrier,” Gerrits added.

(Chic Mcevoy Facebook photo)

(Chic Mcevoy Facebook photo)

A 20-year-old male identified himself as the driver at the scene. He is now being charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle while impaired blood alcohol content was over 80 mg in 100 mL of blood.

The man was also on an undertaking with a condition that he not consume alcohol. He will therefore also be charged with failure to comply with an undertaking.

Prior to the crash at the docks, approximately four vehicles were sideswiped on Second Ave. West by the truck.

(Olaf Karlsen Facebook photo)

Alex Kurial | Journalist
Alex Kurial 
Send Alex email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Chief electoral officer decides to stick with voting day amid religious concerns
Next story
UPDATE: RCMP still hunting for B.C. fugitives reportedly spotted near York Landing

Just Posted

Tahltan make largest First Nation clean energy investment in B.C. history

The Northwest B.C. nation is now part owner of a clean energy asset that is valued well over $2.5 billion

Truck crash at Fairview docks

Vehicle just misses plunge into water

STORY AND VIDEO: Record haul at Firemen’s Scramble

Old record shattered as money pours in for BC Burn Fund

First Nisga’a childcare centre to open in the Nass Valley

Elders will regularly come in to share stories and traditional language

Central Coast vessel responds to float plane crash

Northern Sea Wolf delayed, but was prepared to assist in rescue effort

RCMP still trying to confirm if men seen in York Landing are B.C. fugitives

Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky have been on the run for seven days

WEB POLL: Do you agree with the City of Prince Rupert’s choice to pave Wantage Road over residential streets in need of repair?

14 major roads in Prince Rupert to be paved by end of summer, should Wantage have been on the list?

UPDATE: RCMP still hunting for B.C. fugitives reportedly spotted near York Landing

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are wanted for three northern B.C. deaths

Legal challenge to passenger rights bill should be dismissed: Attorney general

As of July 15, passengers can be compensated up to $2,400 if they are bumped from a flight

Chief electoral officer decides to stick with voting day amid religious concerns

Election day falls on Shemini Atzeret, a day on which Orthodox Jews are not permitted to work, vote or campaign

Efforts focused on ground attack at Richter Mountain wildfire in Similkameen

Monday’s suppression efforts will be focused on the ground

Man allegedly sets fire to South Okanagan RCMP detachment with officers inside

An Osoyoos man is charged with arson following a fire at the Osoyoos RCMP detachment July 25.

Science expedition to Canada’s largest underwater volcano departs Vancouver Island

Crews prepared for a two-week research mission to the Explorer Seamount

Kijiji Canada cuts ticket option from site as digital issues prove challenging

Kijiji made the move to combat issues that digital tickets have created issues around authenticity

Most Read