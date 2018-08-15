Trial set for Prince Rupert RCMP who struck pedestrian in crosswalk

Cpl. Jeff Easingwood is facing charges for driving without due care while on duty

The trial for the Prince Rupert police officer who struck a pedestrian while on duty was scheduled on Tuesday, Aug. 14.

Cpl. Jeff Easingwood will appear on a charge for driving without due care and attention for four days in May 2019. The pre-trial will be set in the new year.

The charges were recommended by the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. on January 26 and sworn in on March 22. Easingwood was on duty on March 25, 2017 when Ronald Sanford was walking in the crosswalk on Second Avenue West. It was around 10 p.m. when Sanford was hit by the corporal’s RCMP vehicle.

Sanford was taken to the hospital and treated for a broken leg and head injuries.

By the time the case goes to court, it will have been more than two years after the incident.

