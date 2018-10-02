Sisters 4-year-old Aubrey Berry and 6-year-old Chloe Berry were found dead in their father’s apartment in Oak Bay on Christmas Day. Their father Andrew Berry is charged with two counts of second-degree murder in their deaths. (Submitted photo)

Trial of BC father charged in deaths of daughters to be held in Vancouver

Aubrey, 4, and Chloe Berry, 6, found dead on Christmas Day in father Andrew Berry’s apartment in Victoria

A Greater Victoria father charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of his two daughters found dead in his apartment on Christmas Day, will have his case tried in the Supreme Court in Vancouver, B.C. The trial of Andrew Berry is currently set to commence on Apr. 8, 2019.

RELATED: Case of slain Oak Bay sisters heading straight to Supreme Court

RELATED: Counsel stresses presumption of innocence in Oak Bay murder case

A publication ban on court proceedings continues to be in effect.

On Christmas Day, sisters 4-year-old Aubrey and 6-year-old Chloe Berry were in the care of their father Andrew at his apartment on the corner of Beach Drive and Goodwin Street in Oak Bay, B.C. The children were supposed to go home to their mother’s house on Christmas afternoon but didn’t arrive. Their mother, Sarah Cotton, contacted the Oak Bay police who responded to Berry’s apartment and found the bodies of the two girls.

Andrew was found in the apartment with them, suffering from injuries, and was taken to hospital. He was arrested and charged upon his release from the hospital.

RELATED: Scholarship set up to honour the lives of Chloe and Aubrey Berry

 

keri.coles@oakbaynews.com
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ecologists, industry experts look at solutions for forestry sector in face ‘new normal’

Just Posted

Province asked to review port tax cap

Prince Rupert one of the municipalities asking for more grant assistance

Council hopefuls make their pitches at All Candidates Forum

The eight council candidates are competing for six available seats in the upcoming election

IT’S A GO!

Canada LNG announces positive Final Investment Decision for Kitimat

Pitch Please! wins Rupert Queens slo pitch tournament

Pitch Please! beat the Diamond Diggers 12-10 in extra innings.

Crashed delivery truck causes service delay at Canada Post

The truck ran off the road just past Ridley Island Road early on Oct. 1

This Week Podcast — Episode 104

Hear from Prince Rupert’s newly acclaimed Mayor Lee Brain about his vision for the future

Delivering the paper as a family

The Northern View is looking for newspaper carriers in Prince Rupert, join our team today

B.C. man fighting to keep two pet cheetahs

Earl Pfeifer, who lives in Crawford Bay, set to appear before appeal board for five-day hearing

Trial of BC father charged in deaths of daughters to be held in Vancouver

Aubrey, 4, and Chloe Berry, 6, found dead on Christmas Day in father Andrew Berry’s apartment in Victoria

B.C. teacher left child alone to pee in dark classroom

Coquitlam elementary school teacher had allowed girl to pee themselves frequently

Refugee claimant guilty of assault for spitting on immigration officer

Incident happened at B.C. border crossing, involving Ronald Dosson

Carbon tax, sales tax breaks finally make B.C. LNG happen

Electric cars, home heat pumps promoted to lower emissions

Canada will pursue deeper trade ties with China: Prime minister

Meanwhile, U.S. president Donald Trump is currently embroiled in a trade dispute with China

Small claims court for ‘wedding plans gone seriously wrong’

The 17-page decision reads like a suspense thriller for anyone who has ever planned their own wedding

Most Read