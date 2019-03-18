Smoke is shown inside the security screening area of Terminal 1 at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Sunday, March 17, 2019. A fire at Canada’s busiest airport has led to cancellations, delays and a few smoke-related injuries. The blaze broke out Sunday evening in Terminal 1 at Toronto Pearson International Airport, leading authorities to evacuate the area. It was extinguished a short time later, but the airport announced in a tweet that all flights to the U.S. scheduled to depart from Terminal 1 had been cancelled. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - James Agnew

Travel expected to be slowed by fallout from fire at Toronto’s Pearson airport

All U.S.-bound flights from Terminal 1 were cancelled Sunday night after the fire broke out near a security checkpoint

Travel at Toronto Pearson International Airport was still being snarled this morning after a fire caused smoke to fill part of the sprawling structure, leading to an evacuation and major flight disruptions.

The airport said on its Twitter feed early today that both Terminal 1 and 3 were operating normally, though U.S. departures at Terminal 1 where the fire started were expected to see continued delays.

Travellers were advised to check their flight status today before heading to the airport, which is Canada’s busiest.

All U.S.-bound flights from Terminal 1 were cancelled Sunday night after the fire broke out near a security checkpoint around 6:30 p.m. The fire was quickly extinguished, however, there was no immediate word on how it started.

Photos posted on social media Sunday, as well as television footage, showed thick smoke in parts of the airport and frustrated passengers crowding the terminal’s main concourse.

Paramedics said one woman was taken to hospital in stable condition, while another was treated at the scene and released.

READ MORE: 5 things to know about Boeing’s problems over new airplane

READ MORE: Ethiopia minister says there are ‘clear similarities’ in Boeing crashes

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trudeau fills vacancy in cabinet with B.C. MP Joyce Murray
Next story
Defiant vigil starts healing in New Zealand after massacre

Just Posted

Seawolves off to a good start; 5-1 win over Fort St John.

B.C. Bantam Championships face off on Rupert ice

Over 170 runners took part of the St. Patrick’s Day Run in Terrace

Skeena Valley Runners organized the event and gave out prizes to best costumes

Study projects First Nations’ intake of essential nutrients will decrease by 31 per cent

Professors project the nutrient decrease by 2050 if climate change mitigation continues as-is

Rupert swimmers return from Winnipeg meet with medals

Points North swim team clock an impressive performance

A farewell to volunteer and sports aficionado Reggie Huskins

Huskins wrote a sports column for the Prince Rupert Daily News and championed senior men’s hockey

Defiant vigil starts healing in New Zealand after massacre

Police say the gunman in the shooting that killed 50 acted alone

Man enters unlocked B.C. home with knife, sexually assaults 22-year-old

Investigation ongoing after woman sexually assaulted in Greater Victoria early Sunday morning

Trudeau fills vacancy in cabinet with B.C. MP Joyce Murray

Murray, 64, was elected in 2008 and served previously as a minister in B.C.’s provincial government

Manhunt launched after shooting on Dutch tram wounds many, kills 1

Police are considering the possibility of terrorism as a motive

Facebook announces changes to political advertising to meet new federal rules

Bill C-76 bans the use of money from foreign entities to conduct partisan campaigns

Corey Hart delivers tearful speech, big finale at Junos as he’s inducted into hall of fame

Hamilton-founded rock act Arkells won group of the year

Travel expected to be slowed by fallout from fire at Toronto’s Pearson airport

All U.S.-bound flights from Terminal 1 were cancelled Sunday night after the fire broke out near a security checkpoint

Leivo nets shootout winner as Canucks edge Stars 3-2

Schaller scores first 2 goals of season for Vancouver

UBC study shows honey bees can help monitor pollution in cities

Scientists analyzed beehives in high density urban areas to those off on Galiano Island

Most Read