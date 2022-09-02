Travel delays expected across B.C. for last long weekend of the summer

If you’re planning on taking a ferry this Labour Day long weekend, expect at least a one sailing wait if you don’t have a reservation. Travellers heading out for the last long weekend of the summer can expect delays at BC Ferries, YVR airport and on B.C. highways. (BC Ferries photo)

It’s the last long weekend of the summer and travellers across B.C. can expect heavy traffic by land, sea and air.

Ferry sailings between the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island are filling up fast and travellers who haven’t booked reservations are likely to see at least one sailing waits. BC Ferries recommends long weekend travellers aim for sailings outside of peak times and try for sailings on Saturday and Sunday when it’s slower.

Travellers headed through Vancouver International Airport are recommended to arrive at least two hours ahead of scheduled domestic fights and three hours ahead of international flights. In a news release, the airport said it expects 66,000 passengers per day and a total of 461,713 between Aug. 29 and Sept. 5.

“Across any given day, early-to-mid morning will be the heaviest for passenger flow with volume easing late morning and into the afternoon before peaking again in the evening.”

It’ll also be a busy weekend on the roads. Travellers crossing into the U.S. can expect wait times of at least 30 minutes. Within B.C., highways will be busier than normal. ICBC estimates that every year three people are killed and 600 are injured in collisions over the Labour Day long weekend.

Before hitting the road, drivers are encouraged to check their vehicle to make sure oil and coolant levels are topped up, lights are working and tires are properly inflated.

“Leave early and give yourself extra time to reach your destination. Check road conditions at DriveBC.ca before you leave. Be realistic about travel times and expect delays along your drive,” ICBC said in a news release.

